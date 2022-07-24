Former Great Britain captain Phil Jackson dies aged 90

By PADDY McATEER

Barrow Raiders are mourning two of the stars of the club’s glory period of the 1950s, when they reached three Challenge Cup finals and lifted the trophy in 1955.

Phil Jackson, who has died aged 90 at his home in Wagga Wagga, Australia, was a slick centre who played in the 21-12 Wembley win over Workington Town and helped Great Britain win the first World Cup in 1954, when hosts France were beaten in the final.

He also played in the 1957 World Cup, which took place on a round-robin basis and was won by hosts Australia. He went on two tours Down Under with the Lions, skippering them to a superb 40-17 win over the Kangaroos at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 1958. and featured for Barrow in the Challenge Cup finals in 1951, won by Wigan, and 1957, won by Leeds.

Don Wilson, who has died aged 87, was a tough forward noted for playing with his sleeves rolled up. He also played for more than an hour with a broken leg in a game against Workington.

The Egremont Rangers product featured at Wembley in 1957, and in all made 210 appearances for Barrow, scoring 30 tries.

Wilson also helped Cumberland win the County Championship in 1962 and after retiring the following year, he had a successful spell as Egremont coach.

When Jackson, who was born in Canada but moved to Barrow at the age of three, hung up his boots at Barrow in 1960, after 225 games with 89 tries, he emigrated to Australia and was persuaded to become player-coach of Goulburn Workers Club of New South Wales.

