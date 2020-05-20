Former Leeds player becomes first ever Kenya head coach

Former Leeds winger Eddie Rombo has been appointed as the coach of Kenya’s rugby league team.

Rombo, 53, played for Leeds in 1990 and also played for Dewsbury and Featherstone while he was in the UK.

Born in Nairobi, Rombo caught the eye of Leeds in 1990 while playing in a Rugby Sevens event for Watembezi Pacesetters VII.

He was handed a two-week trial and subsequently became the first Kenyan to play professional rugby.

“As a pioneer rugby league player from Kenya I’m happy to play my part in ensuring the sports takes root in Kenya and have a strong National team hoping to take part in the future world cup,” he said.

“My philosophy would be to utilize our natural running abilities and keep the ball alive as much as possible.”