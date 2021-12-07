Former St Helens and Hull KR star retires aged 29

Former St Helens and Hull KR fullback Adam Quinlan has retired from Rugby League at the age of 29.

Quinlan left Rovers at the end of the 2021 season after not being offered a new deal, and made a return home to Australia.

Now he has confirmed that he will not be playing professional Rugby League again in an interview with Hull Live.

“Once I made the decision to come home I decided that was going to be it,” said Quinlan.

“I’ve had a good run and it was time to put rugby aside and move on to whatever is next, which will be a normal job, so to speak, and back into life.”

Quinlan first moved to England in 2015, spending half a season with St Helens after making the move from St George Illawarra Dragons.

He returned to the Dragons for another year but came back to Super League in 2017 with Hull KR, starring particularly in his second season at Craven Park but struggling with injuries later in his five-year spell.

He retires having made 58 appearances in Super League, scoring 30 tries, as well as playing 29 times in the NRL with nine tries.