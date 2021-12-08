Former St Helens star Kevin Naiqama signs for NRL club

Three-time Super League winner Kevin Naiqama has signed a deal with Sydney Roosters for the 2022 season following his departure from St Helens.

Naiqama left Saints at the end of 2021 season, having won the title three times in three years in England as well as a Challenge Cup.

The Fijian centre initially planned to retire but left the door open to potentially staying in the game after his Harry Sunderland Trophy-winning performance in the Grand Final victory over Catalans Dragons.

Now the 32-year-old will play once again in the NRL, where he already has 113 appearances to his name playing for Newcastle Knights, Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers.

Naiqama joins a Roosters side who were beaten in the semi-finals of the NRL play-offs for the second season running in 2021.