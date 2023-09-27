Former Super League and NRL hooker Josh Hodgson takes up coaching role

FORMER Super League and NRL hooker Josh Hodgson has taken up a coaching role following his retirement from playing.

After announcing his retirement back in late August due to injury, Hodgson will move into the coaching set-up at the Parramatta Eels – the club with whom he last played in the NRL for.

The coaching role was confirmed by the Eels’ director of football Mark O’Neill.

“It’s always sad to see a player’s career end prematurely due to injury, but thankfully Josh has enjoyed a highly decorated career in rugby league,” Eels director of football Mark O’Neill said in a statement.

“Josh has played in many big games including an NRL Grand Final and representing his country on multiple occasions. Josh is a wonderful person who brought strong leadership and a wealth of experience in a key position when joining the club.

“Josh will add great value in his coaching role at the Eels as he has incredible knowledge of the game, a unique ability to communicate the technical elements and has a relatable experience to share with our players.”

Hodgson played almost 300 first-grade games in both Super League and NRL whilst the hooker also earned 19 caps for England and four for Great Britain.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.