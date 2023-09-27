Keighley Cougars announce eight exits with Super League-bound star amongst them

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have announced that eight of their playing squad from 2023 will be leaving the club following their relegation from the Championship.

With Keighley going down to London Broncos at the weekend, and, coupled with Whitehaven’s narrow loss to Toulouse Olympique and Swinton Lions’ surprise win over Halifax Panthers, the Cougars’ relegation to the third tier was confirmed.

Now the club has announced the exit of eight players: Thomas Doyle, Billy Gaylor, Lewis Young, Harvey Spence, Alix Stephenson, Jake Sweeting, Mo Agoro and Lloyd Roby.

Doyle will be leaving for an opportunity at Super League club whilst Gaylor has landed a club in League One.

Young and Spence will be heading to Australia whilst Stephenson is quitting rugby league altogether.

Sweeting has joined Midlands Hurricanes whilst Agoro leaves having registered 180 points in 60 games for the Cougars.

Roby had a one year option for 2025 in the clubs favour, which was not taken up.

It is set to be a massive rebuild for the Cougars after just one season in the Championship following a dismal run-in towards the back end of the season.

