Former Super League and Wales star re-signs at Rochdale Hornets

League 1 side Rochdale Hornets have announced a new deal for captain and former Super League player Sean Penkywicz.

The 39-year-old has enjoyed a staggering career spanning over 20 years, including at Halifax and Huddersfield Giants in the top flight.

As well as a second long spell at Fax, the former Wales international also played for Leigh Centurions, Toronto Wolfpack and Workington Town before joining Rochdale for the 2020 season.

Last season, hooker Penkywicz played 16 matches as the Hornets missed out on a play-off spot, and he has now signed up again for another year which will take his playing career beyond the age of 40.

Rochdale head coach Matt Calland said: “Sean has agreed to do one more year with us, which is brilliant because his experience is invaluable in this division.

“He is a proven match-winner and a great person to have around the club so we’re hoping we can look after him a bit better than last year.”