Former Super League-linked Brenko Lee finds new club

FORMER Super League-linked Brenko Lee has finally found a new club.

Lee signed with new NRL franchise The Dolphins ahead of the 2023 season and, despite playing 13 games, found himself out of favour with head coach Wayne Bennett towards the back end of the year.

As such, the 28-year-old was released from the second year of his Dolphins contract in a bid to find an opportunity in Super League with a plethora of clubs said to have been interested in talking to Lee.

League Express previously revealed that Leeds Rhinos, Catalans Dragons, Wigan Warriors and new boys London Broncos had all been interested, but a deal with all four sides was never forthcoming.

As such, Lee took on a new job as a concreter outside of rugby league whilst still trying to find a club for 2024.

That being said, League Express can now reveal that the 28-year-old has joined the Brisbane Tigers, who play in the Queensland Cup.

The Tigers are still riding the crest of a wave following their Premiership success last season – which was their first since 1991.

Now, 88-game NRL veteran Lee will bolster the Brisbane’s side’s ranks for the upcoming season after finally landing a new shot in the sport.

