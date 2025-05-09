Former Super League Man of Steel Danny Brough is eyeing Twickenham date

FORMER Rugby League ace Danny Brough is targeting a trip to rugby union stronghold Twickenham.

He was a Challenge Cup winner with Hull FC at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, the home of the Wales national team, in 2005.

Now the former Huddersfield Giants captain is coach of that town’s 15-a-side club, who are one win off a Papa Johns Community Cup final appearance at the England union headquarters in south-west London.

Huddersfield head to Leicestershire club Syston for a Regional One Championship section semi-final tomorrow (Saturday, May 10), with Devon team Brixham hosting Oundle, from Northamptonshire, in the other tie.

Former Scotland international Brough, 42, Super League Man of Steel with the Giants in 2013, when he skippered them to the League Leaders’ Shield, took the reins at Huddersfield RU Club a year ago.

With former Dewsbury Rams, Swinton Lions and Halifax Panthers player Ed Barber also on the Lockwood Park coaching panel, he came close to leading them back to National Two North, at step four of the league system, at the first attempt, however Scunthorpe pipped them to promotion from Regional One North East.

The Papa Johns Cup was introduced when the divisions at step five and below were reduced in size. The competition is split into a series of sections, with the finals of the four highest ranked being at Twickenham.

Huddersfield beat Regional One North West runners-up Wirral in the two-legged quarter-finals, while the semi-finals are one-off matches. Syston took the Regional One Midlands title.

Brough was twice a Super League Dream Team member and a three-time winner of the League Express Albert Goldthorpe Medal before retiring from Rugby League in 2021, when he was with Bradford Bulls after previously also playing for Dewsbury, York Knights, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity.

He has had a long association with Huddersfield RU Club, and dusted off his boots to play a handful of games for their second and third teams last season before becoming defence coach in December 2023.