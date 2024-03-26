Former Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth keen on rugby league opportunity

FORMER Wakefield Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth is keen to return to rugby league, despite how things ended at Belle Vue.

Applegarth was handed a baptism of fire in his first head coaching job, tasked with trying to keep Trinity in Super League – an aim that he ultimately failed to do.

In winning just four games throughout the 2023 Super League season, Applegarth was let go by his boyhood club at the end of last year with ex-Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell being given the reins by new owner Matt Ellis.

Since then, Applegarth has been out of rugby league, instead concentrating on teaching as well as his own personal coaching.

And though the former forward has yet to receive any offers to return to the sport where he made his career, Applegarth is eager to return, revealing that he is keeping his eyes open for any opportunity throughout the season.

“I’ve not got anything in rugby yet,” Applegarth told League Express.

“I’ve been doing some teaching as well as some personal coaching but I am going to see if any opportunities open up this season.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.