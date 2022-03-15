Former Wigan star David Stephenson passes away

Wigan Warriors have reported that one of their 1987 World Club Challenge heroes, David Stephenson, has passed away at the age of 63.

“Today, Wigan Warriors are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player and 1987 World Club Challenge legend, David Stephenson,” the Warriors revealed on Twitter.

“We send our deepest condolences to David’s family and friends at this awful time.”

Stephenson began his Rugby League career in 1979, joining Salford from Fylde RUFC, playing 97 times over three seasons before joining Wigan in 1982.

For the next six years he would win 12 trophies and play 214 games, scoring 71 tries and converting 286 goals for Wigan, playing in the iconic 1985 Challenge Cup Final, which is still fondly remembered by many as the greatest Challenge Cup Final, and playing alongside Ellery Hanley and Shaun Wane as Wigan defeated Australian side Manly 8-2 in the 1987 World Club Challenge.

Shaun Wane, who was named Man of the Match in that game, said: “This news has made me so sad. Dave Stephenson looked after me as a young kid as I was getting into the first team at Wigan. I will never forget the way he treated people no matter who you were, he made everyone feel special. He was a really good bloke.”

After leaving Wigan in 1988, Stephenson went on to play for Leeds, Leigh and Salford for a second time.

Wigan Warriors Executive Director, Kris Radlinski, said: “Another iconic figure in our club’s history has passed away. None of us who were there will ever forget that night against Manly when David scored all the points. He appeared such a cool guy who inspired many kids to play the sport. Rest in peace, mate.”