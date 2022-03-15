Championship Focus: The long road towards a new home for Sheffield Eagles

First Brexit, then Covid, then the super storms, which last month lashed the UK.

The road to Sheffield Eagles’ return to the city and their new Community Stadium at the Olympic Legacy Park is certainly proving long and winding.

The Championship side, who last season played out of Keepmoat Stadium at Doncaster after spending the previous three years at an embryonic version of what will be their long-term base, were due to play their first home match of the season against London Broncos on Good Friday, April 15.

The new target date for the debut game is Monday, May 23, when the clash with Widnes Vikings is due to be screened by Premier Sports.

Until then, every match is being played away.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, we regretfully confirm that there has been an additional minor delay to the construction of the stadium,” announced Scarborough Group International, who are delivering the venue – which, with the addition of terracing alongside the three-tier grandstand which borders a 3G artificial pitch will have a capacity of around 3,900 – as part of an agreement with Sheffield Council.

“Our construction team has made a significant amount of progress on site, having overcome the challenges associated with Brexit and the pandemic.

“However, recent adverse weather conditions, including high winds and freezing temperatures, have impacted the progression of certain elements.

“We understand the disappointment and frustration this delay is likely to cause and continue to work closely with our principal contractor, GMI Construction Group PLC, to ensure the Community Stadium is completed as soon as possible.”

Given that they have been clearing various hurdles since their formation more than 22 years ago in the wake of the controversial merger of the original Sheffield Eagles and Huddersfield Giants, you’d suspect that waiting another month won’t faze Mark Aston.

It’s fair to say the redoubtable director of rugby, who was a founder of the current club back in December 1999 after winning the Challenge Cup and Great Britain honours while playing for the original Eagles (formed in 1982), has done more than anyone to help them earn their tag as Rugby League’s survival specialists.

Aston has dealt not just with the club’s nomadic existence (they have used seven different venues, including the old Don Valley Stadium, where the Olympic Legacy Park now stands), but also the loss of their Academy set-up following a central funding cut.

Now he plans to help ensure the most is made of a venue that has been constructed so it can be expanded to match the planned growth of the Eagles, who now have women’s and wheelchair teams and aim to restore a youth system through a centre of excellence.

Control of the revenue from food and drink sales and the corporate facilities at the ground will be a major boon, and after admitting he contemplated walking away when left with no choice but to close the Academy, Aston now appears re-energised.

Winning the inaugural 1895 Cup by beating Widnes three years ago helped.

“Seeing four lads who came through our set-up (Paddy Burns, Greg Burns, Blake Broadbent and Ryan Millar) become winners at Wembley was something money can’t buy,” said the 54-year-old, who comes originally from Castleford.

“It showed that kids in Sheffield are just as good as any others and getting an Academy system up and running once again is one of our priorities going forward and something that having our own permanent home will help us do, because it opens up funding streams.

“I still don’t think we should have had to scrap it in the first place, because it was doing the job and in not a particularly costly way.

“It hurts, because I’ve always been passionate about getting kids off the street and giving them an outlet, and of course, in the long run, it creates players for our first team.

“We know there is potential in the area – Eddie Battye and Corey Hall, who are both at Wakefield, have come through the Sheffield systems.

“There are certainly more of them out there, and we can play our part in helping find and develop them.”

