Kaide Ellis and Jordan Dezaria discover length of suspensions for Perpignan fight

Wigan Warriors’ Kaide Ellis has been banned for five matches while Catalans Dragons’ Jordan Dezaria will sit out three games following the pair’s brawl last weekend.

The props were both sent off after clashing in the match in Perpignan, which Catalans won 28-0.

Both players had been given a Grade E charge by the match review panel for “sustained and, repeated or violent” punching at each other’s heads, and referred to tribunal.

Ellis was found guilty as charged and handed a five-game ban, while Dezaria saw the grading of his offence reduced to a Grade C and has received a three-match suspension.

Both men were also fined £500, while the five players given bans by the match review panel on Monday have all accepted their penalty notices.