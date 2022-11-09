Former Wigan Warriors halfback Jackson Hastings’ future confirmed for 2023

FORMER Wigan Warriors halfback Jackson Hastings’ future is confirmed for 2023.

After speculation about a potential exit out of the Wests Tigers, Hastings will be at Concord next season, according to head coach Tim Sheens.

“Hastings is contracted. He will be here. If I have my say, Luke Brooks will be playing halfback here next year,” Sheens told the Canberra Times.

That being said, Hastings will go into the new season playing at loose forward rather than his preferred position of halfback with Sheens wanting to go with Luke Brooks and Adam Doueihi in the halves.

Now Sheens has explained his reasoning behind those thoughts.

“Jackson is an organiser. He sees the game, he works hard in the middle,” Sheens continued.