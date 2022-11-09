Former Wigan Warriors halfback Jackson Hastings’ future confirmed for 2023

FORMER Wigan Warriors halfback Jackson Hastings’ future is confirmed for 2023.
After speculation about a potential exit out of the Wests Tigers, Hastings will be at Concord next season, according to head coach Tim Sheens.
“Hastings is contracted. He will be here. If I have my say, Luke Brooks will be playing halfback here next year,” Sheens told the Canberra Times.
That being said, Hastings will go into the new season playing at loose forward rather than his preferred position of halfback with Sheens wanting to go with Luke Brooks and Adam Doueihi in the halves.
Now Sheens has explained his reasoning behind those thoughts.
“Jackson is an organiser. He sees the game, he works hard in the middle,” Sheens continued.
“We got Adam back (from injury) around that time and with Brooks on the other side, the spine worked pretty well for about three games..
“We don’t know (how the spine will look next season) but they were scoring an average of 24 points over those three games that they played.
“I’m not getting carried away with it but they did a good job for a group that had only played a handful of games together.”
It does, however, remain to be seen if Hastings will be happy about being pushed to 13.