Four rugby league law changes confirmed for 2025 in major development

Captain’s Challenge will be introduced to northern hemisphere Rugby League on a regular basis in 2025, starting from Round One of the Betfred Super League in February.

That was one of four laws changes accepted by the Rugby Football League Board at their meeting on Tuesday, following their recommendation by the RFL’s Laws Committee.

The new law will allow the captains in all televised fixtures in 2025 – also including the Betfred Challenge Cup, and the Women’s Super League and Challenge Cup – to refer a range of on-field decisions to the video referee.

But captains will have to use their challenge wisely, as each team will only be allowed one unsuccessful challenge in each fixture.

Full details of the policy around Captain’s Challenge, and the other new laws approved this week – regarding the use of the green card for injured players, offside kick chasers, and to encourage creativity around drop-outs – have been published on the RFL website and can be found here.

The RFL Board have also approved a significant amendment to the recommendations relating to head contact that were introduced last winter, meaning that the regulations around head contact from Tiers 1-3 – Men’s and Women’s Super League, Championship and League One – will remain as they were in 2024.

This follows a significant reduction in concussive and sub-concussive events in the Betfred Super League in 2024, measured by the widespread use of instrumented mouthguards.

Wednesday’s meeting of the Rugby League Council passed the resolutions required to confirm the following decisions:

Goole Vikings, who had already been confirmed to enter Betfred League One in 2025, will do so as members of the RFL;

Adam Hills MBE will succeed Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP as President of the RFL on a two-year term running until December 2026;

He will be supported by two Vice Presidents – the former England Women international Danika Priim, and the Swinton Lions Chief Executive Steve Wild.

A special resolution proposed by Batley Bulldogs to amend the Club Grading Model relating to promotion and relegation between the Betfred Championship and Super League was defeated by 63% to 37%.

However a number of other amendments to the grading criteria which had been proposed by IMG, the sport’s long-term strategic partners, following consultation with clubs have been approved by the RFL Board.

These apply to the digital, viewing, stadium and community pillars, as well as to the minimum standards supporting the grading criteria – and are published in full on the RFL website – and can be found here.

Tony Sutton, the RFL Chief Executive, confirmed to Council that Sam Horner, the Leeds Rhinos Community Clubs Development Officer, has been added to the RFL’s Roll of Honour – which was introduced two decades ago “to recognise individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the sport across both playing and off-field service”.

Accepting his nomination as RFL President, Adam Hills MBE said: “I am both chuffed and stoked to be confirmed as the incoming President of the RFL. I plan to use my Presidency (and the gold chains) to increase the profile of the great sport of Rugby League, and to shine a spotlight on the Wheelchair, Physical Disability and Learning Disability variants of the game.

“Rugby League is not just a sport, it’s a family, and I’ve already been bombarded with invitations to visit clubs from Workington to Cornwall and everywhere in between.

“I look forward to meeting as many members of the Rugby League community as I can, and to swapping stories about the sport we love.

“I’m also looking forward to working with my two Vice Presidents, Danika Priim and Stephen Wild – who may have to share the chains when England play Australia.”

Simon Johnson, the RFL Chair, paid tribute to Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, the outgoing President. “I want to thank Sir Lindsay for everything he has done for the sport as our President. It has been a real honour and privilege for our sport to have someone of the status of the Speaker of the House of Commons working on our behalf and attending so many of our events, with such an authentic enthusiasm and passion for Rugby League.”