Four Super League players and England internationals who have excelled in other sports

BEING a sportsman takes a lot of guts, determination and dedication.

For professional rugby league players, it’s a lot of sacrifice and, whilst talent can get you spotted, there is no substitute for hard work.

That being said, some current Super League players have flirted with the idea of playing a different sport whether in the past or in the future. Here are five that would excel in a different arena.

Siosiua Taukeiaho – Catalans Dragons – Boxing

Already being dubbed as one of the most promising up-and-coming fighters in the world of boxing, new Catalans Dragons signing Siosiua Taukeiaho has already won his fight bout against former South Sydney Rabbitohs enforcer Jaimin Lowe. It needs to be said that Lowe is three inches taller and approximately 30 kilograms heavier than Taukeiaho as the Steve McNamara’s newest recruit looks to be handy with his fists. Of course, with that fight against Lowe taking place Down Under, Taukeiaho would have to wait until a potential new fighting date given his Super League commitments.

Ryan Brierley – Salford Red Devils – Football

Ryan Brierley is fulfilling his boyhood dream playing rugby league for the Salford Red Devils, but there was a time when the fullback was on the books at Preston North End. Growing up, Brierley had the opportunity to choose between football and rugby league and he chose the latter, though he does still follow Preston in the Championship as his social media accounts reveal. With electric pace that the Scotland international possesses as well as the agility and footwork, it isn’t too difficult to see why he had a football option.

Herbie Farnworth – Brisbane Broncos and England – Football

Not many rugby league players can say that they were on the books at Burnley and Manchester United. Well, except for one – Herbie Farnworth. The current Brisbane Broncos star began a youth career with Burnley before being spotted by United scouts aged 11. That being said, rugby league was Farnworth’s big dream and, aged just 17, joined the Broncos. The 22-year-old’s rise has since been meteoric, progressing through the Broncos’ U20 Holden Cup squad and feeder club Norths Devils in the second-tier Queensland Cup, before getting his NRL debut in 2019. The centre made his England debut in the recent Rugby League World Cup, excelling on the international stage.

Mikolaj Oledzki – Leeds Rhinos and England – Swimming

Not many people know this, but Polish-born prop Mikolaj Oledzki excelled in swimming at a young age. Moving to the UK aged nine, Oledzki’s family settled in Northamptonshire where he picked up swimming. The 24-year-old was so impressive that he made it to county level for Northamptonshire before discovering rugby league when his family moved to Leeds. The rest, as they say, is history and Oledzki has transformed into one of England’s most exciting forwards, becoming the only Polish-born star to play in Super League.