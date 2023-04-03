Four Wigan Warriors men charged after Leigh Leopards clash

JUST five players have been charged following Super League Round Six, but four of them come from the Wigan Warriors.

Jake Wardle was charged with a Grade B Dangerous Contact after being yellow carded for a late hit on Leigh Leopards’ Gareth O’Brien.

He has escaped a ban though with a £250 fine instead. Kaide Ellis and Brad O’Neill have also been fined £250, with Willie Isa being handed a one-match ban.

Only Huddersfield Giants had a man charged besides those with four, with Matty English being handed a Grade A Dangerous Contact charge, with no ban included.

Here are the charges:

Kaide Ellis – Wigan Warriors – Dangerous Contact – B – £250 Fine

Matty English – Huddersfield Giants – Dangerous Contact – A – Not applicable

Willie Isa – Wigan Warriors – Dangerous Contact – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Brad O’Neill – Wigan Warriors – Dangerous Contact – A – Not applicable

Brad O’Neill – Wigan Warriors – Dangerous Contact – B – £250 Fine

Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors – Dangerous Contact – B – £250 Fine

It means that Isa will miss the derby clash with St Helens on Friday afternoon, but Ellis, O’Neill and Wardle will be free to play, as will English as Huddersfield take on Leeds Rhinos.