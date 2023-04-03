Kruise Leeming breaks silence on Leeds Rhinos exit after signing with Gold Coast Titans

KRUISE LEEMING has broken his silence on his Leeds Rhinos exit after his capture was confirmed by NRL side, Gold Coast Titans over the weekend.

The Eswatini-born hooker handed in a release request a fortnight ago just before the Rhinos took on Castleford Tigers in a crunch clash and has not featured since.

Now, he will be moving to the Titans for the rest of the 2023 season after taking to Instagram to confirm his departure from Headingley and his story at the club.

“I have loved playing for Leeds Rhinos and I am immensely proud to have captained the club to a Challenge Cup victory and the Grand Final last season,” Leeming posted on Instagram.

“I have always given my absolute best for the club and that is why I am sad my time at the club has come to a premature end.

Leeming went on to credit Gary Hetherington and former boss Richard Agar before explaining that this move ‘suits’ current head coach Rohan Smith.

“To play at Headingley in front of the amazing support has been an honour and a privilege, I wish the team and the club every success however it is my understanding that this move suits the coaches wishes and I know this is how things go in professional sport.”

“I have nothing but admiration for what Gary Hetherington has done at Leeds and would like to thank him, Kevin Sinfield, Richard Agar and Jamie Jones Buchanan for making my time at the club so special.

“Look forward to meeting my new teammates and a new challenge in the NRL with the Gold Coast Titans.”

It does, however, remain to be seen where Leeming’s future beyond the end of the 2023 season lies with a deal signed with the Titans for the rest of the year.