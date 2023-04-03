Ex-Warrington Wolves and Toronto star Gary Wheeler returns to St Helens

FORMER Warrington Wolves and Toronto Wolfpack star Gary Wheeler has returned to St Helens.

Wheeler, 33, hung up his boots earlier in the year on medical advice, but now he has returned to where his life as a professional rugby league player began – at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

The utility back played 64 games during an injury-hit spell with Saints between 2008 and 2014, but he is now taking on a coaching role with the academy, with the 33-year-old hailing the influence and support given by chief executive Mike Rush over the years.

“I’m now back working at Saints,” Wheeler told League Express. “I’m doing stuff in the community and helping out at nigh with the academy.

“Last year I had a meeting with Mike Rush (the St Helens chief executive), he’s been great with me even when I’ve not been at the club.

“He’s helped me through my career at different points and he said it would be good to get me involved.

“It is something that I do enjoy with Mike saying it would be beneficial to some of the lads coming through because I’e seen the highs and lows and every part of rugby league itself.

When asked if he had a best moment from his time in the game, Wheeler replied: “I’ve not particularly got a best moment but overall, traveling the world and playing in Canada was really nice, playing in a Grand Final and just being a professional rugby league player.

“Playing for saints, growing up, it was something I dreamt of as a kid and that’s all I wanted to do.

“When I finally made it happen it was a big achievement for me. That was probably the pinnacle of my career.”