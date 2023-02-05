France confirm coaching staff as thoughts turn to home World Cup

FRANCE’S build-up to a home World Cup is beginning to gather momentum following the reappointment of coach Laurent Frayssinous and Rugby Director Trent Robinson.

The French Federation has extended the current contracts of the two men hoping to spearhead a successful tournament for Les Tricolores in 2025.

France B coach Maxime Grésèque will also play a major role in French preparations, and he welcomed the Federation’s decision.

Grésèque selected an Elite One squad that played against Catalans Dragons in a pre-season trial for the Super League side at the weekend.

Following the 32-4 defeat at Stade Gilbert Brutus, Grésèque told League Express: “Momentum is building for 2025. At the end of April we play England, we have a European tournament in October and this is all part of our preparation for the World Cup.

“If we prepare like we did for today’s game against Catalans and show the same resilience, we are on the right track.

“Many of the players who turned out today will play a role in the World Cup. You could see they were keen to stake a place against England and put their name forward for the Euros.”

Grésèque added: “You can clearly see the big difference between the French Elite One Championship and Super League but we showed a lot of resilience today.

“Our defence worked very hard and this is great preparation for our younger players as we build towards the World Cup in France in 2025.”

Federation President Luc Lacoste said he was delighted that the recently-appointed St Helens assistant coach Frayssinous had agreed to continue as national coach.

He added: “We are proud to continue with Laurent and to be able to make sustainable progress in our France teams, with the aim of seeing great progress at the next European Championship.

“I have devoted a large part of my energy in 2022 to doing everything possible to continue to convince national and international bodies to make France the country of the renewal of the sport. I believe in Laurent and, alongside Trent, the work will eventually be rewarded.”

Frayssinous, currently in Australia with Saints preparing for the World Club Challenge, said: “I am delighted to continue the adventure with France and I would like to thank our president and the management committee for the trust they have placed in me.

“The staff will continue to work hard to allow the team to France rise in the world rankings with the focus on the home World Cup. We will start a new cycle with the same determination and values that characterise the France group.”

