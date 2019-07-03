Francis Cummins lands new coaching job

Francis Cummins has landed a new coaching role, but it’s not in rugby league.

TotalRL understands the former Bradford and Widnes head coach has been appointed as the new backs coach at rugby union side Doncaster Knights, a role that he held before he returned to the 13-man code in 2017 with the Vikings.

He takes the role on from another well-known rugby league player in Paul Cooke, who left the role earlier this year.

Cummins, who made 358 appearances for Leeds during an illustrious career that also saw him play for Great Britain, England and Ireland, has been out of a job since leaving Widnes following their relegation from Super League.

The 42-year-old has endured a tough time during his coaching career in league, having taken on thankless tasks first at the Bulls, who were going through their financial crisis that eventually resulted in the club’s demise, and Widnes, who almost went bust earlier this year.

However, he has now returned to rugby, albeit the 15-man code, with the Knights, who play in the second-tier of the rugby union league structure.