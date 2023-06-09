Sydney Roosters prop Matt Lodge tipped to be of interest to Super League club

SYDNEY ROOSTERS prop Matt Lodge has been tipped to be of interest to a Super League club by Australian publication Zerotackle.

Lodge, whose future is of uncertainty following the contract extension handed out to enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves as well as the capture of Penrith Panthers forward Spencer Leniu, has been linked with a move away from the club.

Now zerotackle has written an article titled: “Five potential landing spots for Matt Lodge” with one of those being Warrington Wolves.

Of course, the Wolves have already seen Thomas Mikaele leave the club for family reasons earlier in the year whilst Josh McGuire is now out for 12 games following the longest-ever suspension handed out by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel.

McGuire’s future is also said to be up in the air with The Mole at the Wide World of Sports previously reporting that the forward’s stint at the Halliwell Jones Stadium is likely to be over.

Now, 28-year-old Lodge could be the perfect replacement with the Roosters prop still at the peak of his game and it appears as though zerotackle thinks so too.