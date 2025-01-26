French Super XIII Round-up: Carcassonne back on track with win at Lézignan

AFTER a run of three defeats in a row, Carcassonne got back on track with a convincing 38-12 win at Lézignan.

Looking more purposeful and confident than in previous weeks and with the majority of possession, the Canaries completely outplayed the FCL, who are now struggling to make the top six.

Carcassonne scored 24 points in the first 26 minutes, as Bastien Canet, then Morgan Escaré following a one-two with Thibault Franck, Clément Herrero and Walid Bouregba all plundered the hosts’ line, Herrero landing four goals.

Terry Bauthéas, off the bench, opened Lézignan’s account just before half-time.

In the second period, the Canaries carried on where they left off, Lucas Albert scoring a solo try, but they then had Edenn Rogers-Smith and Bouregba sinbinned.

Winger Jordan Flovie went over for Lézignan before Herrero struck again when he kicked ahead for himself and touched down, adding his seventh goal to help secure success.

Albi, who took over at the top last week, were pushed all the way by sixth-placed Villefranche, who gave the leaders a fright by taking a 14-12 lead with ten minutes remaining.

In an evenly-balanced first half, Albi went 8-0 ahead following tries by Théo Lardot and Brad Wall, but the Wolves’ loose-forward Morgan Andral crossed for a try he converted himself for an 8-6 half-time score.

But when, in the 44th minute, Wolves fullback Jordan Kempnich fielded a speculative Albi kick and raced 75 metres to score, the visitors were ahead for the first time at 10-8.

In the heavy conditions, Albi looked sluggish but Wall took the Villefranche defence by surprise to regain the lead and almost scored a third but failed to ground the ball.

Instead, a delicate kick towards the Albi line by scrum-half Romain Pallarès found centre Jérémy Ginestet, who touched down to put the Wolves ahead again.

It was left to the redoubtable Chase Bernard to strike back, charging over for the match-winner, Gigot converting for the first time.

Almost as an afterthought, Albi full back Romain Franco picked up a kick through and sprinted 90 metres to touch down for a 22-14 score that did not quite reflect the closeness of the game.

Toulouse almost pulled off their first win of the season but opponents Limoux, even without Johnathon Ford and others, proved too strong.

It was three tries to two at half-time, Limoux’s scored by Romain Puso, Connor Broadhurst and Bastien Ader, while Tony Maurel and Stéphane Guillon crossed for Toulouse.

In the second half Limoux pulled further ahead with hooker Justin Bouscayrol’s effort before Toulouse centre Justin Tropis reduced the margin to 24-16 and gained a bonus point.

St Gaudens have also struggled recently but made third-placed St Estève-XIII Catalan work hard for their 20-16 win.

The home side were 14-4 up at the break but a second-half surge by the young Catalans gave them the match.

Results

Albi 22 Villefranche 14

Lézignan 12 Carcassonne 38

Limoux 24 Toulouse 16

St Gaudens 16 St Estève-XIII Catalan 20

Avignon v Villeneuve -pp

Bye: Pia

Fixtures

Saturday, February 1

Avignon v Villeneuve

Table

Albi 32 pts

Carcassonne 30 pts

St Estève-XIII Catalan 28 pts

Limoux 26 pts

Pia 25 pts

Villefranche 23 pts

Villeneuve 21 pts

St Gaudens 21 pts

Lézignan 20 pts

Avignon 11 pts

Toulouse 3 pts