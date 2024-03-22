Friday Night Challenge Cup Results: Wigan survive massive scare, St Helens too good for Leeds and Hull KR thrash Salford

THREE Challenge Cup Six Round games took place tonight with St Helens travelling to Leeds Rhinos for the second consecutive week, with Wigan Warriors hosting Sheffield Eagles and Hull KR taking on Salford Red Devils.

So how did all three games go?

Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens

Jonny Lomax broke the deadlock with a penalty in the 12th minute after Leeds were found to have stripped the ball before the halfback added another two points moments later for a 4-0 lead.

Saints were definitely in the ascendancy, but a Harry Newman interception just before the half-hour put the Rhinos level. And with Rhyse Martin’s conversion, Leeds were somehow leading 6-4.

Lomax should have levelled the scores with half-time approaching, but the Saints man missed a simple penalty in front of the posts.

However, from the resulting drop-out, Daryl Clark scurried over from dummy-half. This time Lomax added the two to put Saints into a 10-6 half-time lead.

Half-time: Leeds Rhinos 6-10 St Helens

Both Leeds and Saints were down to 12 men just before the hour as Tom Holroyd and Daryl Clark were sent to the sinbin for a scuffle that broke out after James Bentley was hit hard by Jack Welsby.

In the next set, Jon Bennison crossed after Joe Batchelor’s kick ricocheted off a Leeds defender. Lomax converted expertly from out wide to make it 16-6.

Despite all their efforts, Leeds couldn’t breach the visitors’ defence and it was Alex Walmsley that effectively sealed the win ten minutes from time. Lomax’s couldn’t convert but Saints ran out 20-6 winners.

Full-time: Leeds Rhinos 6-20 St Helens

Leeds Rhinos

1 Lachlan Miller

4 Paul Momirovski

3 Harry Newman

12 Rhyse Martin

5 Ash Handley

6 Brodie Croft

7 Matt Frawley

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

9 Andy Ackers

17 Justin Sangare

11 James Bentley

16 James McDonnell

13 Cameron Smith

Substitutes

10 Tom Holroyd

14 Jarrod O’Connor

15 Sam Lisone

24 Luis Roberts

Tries: Newman (28)

Goals: Martin 1/1

Sinbin: Holroyd (58) – foul play

St Helens

1 Jack Welsby

5 Jon Bennison

23 Konrad Hurrell

11 Sione Mata’utia

3 Waqa Blake

6 Jonny Lomax

14 Moses Mbye

8 Alex Walmsley

9 Daryl Clark

10 Matty Lees

19 Matt Whitley

16 Curtis Sironen

13 Morgan Knowles

Substitutes

12 Joe Batchelor

15 James Bell

18 Jake Wingfield

20 George Delaney

Tries: Clark (38), Bennison (61), Walmsley (70)

Goals: Lomax 4/6

Sinbin: Clark (58) – foul play

Hull KR vs Salford Red Devils

Hull KR began the brighter of the two sides, Tyrone May firing out a pass to Oliver Gildart who, in turn, fed Ryan Hall for a try on seven minutes. Jez Litten, however, couldn’t convert as Rovers led 4-0.

Gildart was carried off on a stretcher in a worrying sight moments later as play was stopped for 15 minutes, but that didn’t stop Hall adding another on 22 minutes. This time Litten converted to make it 10-0.

It got even worse for Salford on the half-hour, Niall Evalds sending Joe Burgess over against his former side. Litten’s conversion racked up a 16-0 lead.

Kelepi Tanginoa was the next over under the posts on 34 minutes with Litten making 22-0 before the hooker knocked over another two for a 24-0 half-time lead.

Half-time: Hull KR 24-0 Salford Red Devils

The Robins weren’t about to let this one go and the hosts had another on 50 minutes when May offloaded to Peta Hiku who chased down his own kick to dot down. Litten couldn’t convert, but Rovers led 28-0.

Matty Storton was the next over the line for KR with Litten making it 34-0 before Evalds grabbed a deserved four-pointer moments before the end. The latter was converted by James Batchelor as Rovers ran out 40-0 winners.

Full-time: Hull KR 40-0 Salford Red Devils

Wigan Warriors vs Sheffield Eagles

Bevan French finally breached the stiff Sheffield defence on 16 minutes, darting through the Eagles’ line as Harry Smith converted for a 6-0 lead.

That lead was increased by Liam Marshall just after the midway point in the first-half, who finished well off a scrum move. Smith this time couldn’t convert as Wigan were now up 10-0.

Sheffield, however, weren’t about to lay down and die and Matty Marsh grabbed a freakish response just before the half-hour, taking a loose Wigan offload near to the hosts’ line to dot down. Cory Aston converted to reduce the Warriors’ lead to four.

Incredibly, the Eagles levelled the scores with five minutes to go until half-time, Matty Dawson-Jones flying in at the corner. Aston converted from the touchline to make it 12-10.

That being said, Smith restored parity on half-time, adding a penalty after Oliver Roberts was sent to the sinbin for a professional foul.

Half-time: Wigan Warriors 12-12 Sheffield Eagles

Wigan boss Matt Peet must have tore the paint off the walls at half-time as Jake Wardle notched a try immediately after the resumption. Smith couldn’t convert though as the Warriors led 16-12.

With Sheffield still down to 12 men, French grabbed his second after Marshall’s inside kick wasn’t dealt with by the Eagles’ defence. Smith was once more wayward with the conversion.

French notched a hat-trick shortly after as Smith made it 26-12, but Evan Hodgson hit back for Sheffield on the hour. Aston converted to give the Eagles hope at 26-18.

But, Kruise Leeming’s try on 68 minutes settled proceedings as Smith’s goal sent Wigan into a 32-18 lead.

Patrick Mago and Marshall rounded off the contest with late tries with Smith converting both to inflate the scoreline to 44-18.

Full-time: Wigan Warriors 44-18 Sheffield Eagles

