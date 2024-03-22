St Helens halfback Lewis Dodd absent for Leeds Rhinos clash as Paul Wellens explains why

ST HELENS will have to make do without halfback Lewis Dodd for tonight’s Challenge Cup Sixth Round clash with Leeds Rhinos.

Dodd, who has started the 2024 season in a rich vein of form, has been replaced by Moses Mbye in the halves tonight.

Now head coach Paul Wellens has explained why, saying: “Lewis Dodd, he played really tough last week and we were hoping that come the back end of the week he would be fine to play, but it’s come too soon for him.

“It gives Moses Mbye a chance to play in the halves, somewhere where he did train throughout pre-season.”

Here is how both sides line up tonight:

Leeds Rhinos

1 Lachlan Miller

4 Paul Momirovski

3 Harry Newman

12 Rhyse Martin

5 Ash Handley

6 Brodie Croft

7 Matt Frawley

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

9 Andy Ackers

17 Justin Sangare

11 James Bentley

16 James McDonnell

13 Cameron Smith

Substitutes

10 Tom Holroyd

14 Jarrod O’Connor

15 Sam Lisone

24 Luis Roberts

Tries:

Goals:

St Helens

1 Jack Welsby

5 Jon Bennison

23 Konrad Hurrell

11 Sione Mata’utia

3 Waqa Blake

6 Jonny Lomax

14 Moses Mbye

8 Alex Walmsley

9 Daryl Clark

10 Matty Lees

19 Matt Whitley

16 Curtis Sironen

13 Morgan Knowles

Substitutes

12 Joe Batchelor

15 James Bell

18 Jake Wingfield

20 George Delaney

Tries:

Goals:

