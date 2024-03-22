St Helens halfback Lewis Dodd absent for Leeds Rhinos clash as Paul Wellens explains why

ST HELENS will have to make do without halfback Lewis Dodd for tonight’s Challenge Cup Sixth Round clash with Leeds Rhinos.
Dodd, who has started the 2024 season in a rich vein of form, has been replaced by Moses Mbye in the halves tonight.
Now head coach Paul Wellens has explained why, saying: “Lewis Dodd, he played really tough last week and we were hoping that come the back end of the week he would be fine to play, but it’s come too soon for him.
“It gives Moses Mbye a chance to play in the halves, somewhere where he did train throughout pre-season.”
Here is how both sides line up tonight:
Leeds Rhinos
1 Lachlan Miller
4 Paul Momirovski
3 Harry Newman
12 Rhyse Martin
5 Ash Handley
6 Brodie Croft
7 Matt Frawley
8 Mikolaj Oledzki
9 Andy Ackers
17 Justin Sangare
11 James Bentley
16 James McDonnell
13 Cameron Smith
Substitutes
10 Tom Holroyd
14 Jarrod O’Connor
15 Sam Lisone
24 Luis Roberts
Tries:
Goals:
St Helens
1 Jack Welsby
5 Jon Bennison
23 Konrad Hurrell
11 Sione Mata’utia
3 Waqa Blake
6 Jonny Lomax
14 Moses Mbye
8 Alex Walmsley
9 Daryl Clark
10 Matty Lees
19 Matt Whitley
16 Curtis Sironen
13 Morgan Knowles
Substitutes
12 Joe Batchelor
15 James Bell
18 Jake Wingfield
20 George Delaney
Tries:
Goals:
