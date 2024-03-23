Wakefield Trinity’s home clash against Championship opponents reversed due to “critical water supply issue”

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S home clash against Doncaster on Sunday 7 April will now be held at the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster instead of the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

That’s due to what Wakefield have called “a critical water supply issue” at the DIY Kitchens Stadium, meaning “works could cause significant disruption around the ground.”

As such, that fixture will now take place in South Yorkshire, with the reverse fixture now taking place at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Sunday 29 September.

Trinity released this statement: “This water issue originally occurred during the clubs pre-season game with Wigan and despite the club referring the matter to the building contractors Morgan Sindall, who thought a solution had been found, the same issue then caused disruption at the Bradford game. Due to water pressure issues, The Neil Fox MBE Stand ran out of water during the first half of the game. This meant supporters had no running water from half time onwards affecting toilet facilities and the players and officials ability to shower after the game.

“The decision to switch the game was not taken lightly but with only 10 working days before the match and this issue being in the hands of the building contractor Morgan Sindall, the club has had no alternative but to make an early decision to allow Doncaster to prepare for the game.

“Extensive building work may need to be carried out around the ground to ensure the water issue is solved and we can service the Neil Fox MBE Stand properly for gamedays going forward. The extent of this is still unknown and the potential disruption contributed to our decision to reverse the fixture.

“We are currently liaising with Morgan Sindall to try and find a speedy resolution to hopefully ensure no further disruption.

“We again would also like to place on record our thanks to Doncaster RLFC for their cooperation in this matter and apologise to our loyal Trinity fans and hope you will travel in your usual numbers to support the team.”

