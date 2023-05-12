Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors reserves fixture abandoned due to serious injury

LEEDS RHINOS and Wigan Warriors’ reserves fixture that was taking place at the Robin Park Arena tonight has been abandoned due to a serious injury on the field.

The game was stopped in the 55th minute due to an on-field injury to a Leeds player with the scores locked at 16-16 to allow the medical staff to give the care they needed.

Nathan Lowe had opened the scoring early on diving over in the left corner before Tom Nicholson-Watton crashed over under the posts. Jack Smith converted to make it 6-4 to the Rhinos.

Wigan hit back around the midway point in the first-half before Sam Walters levelled proceedings once more. Smith’s conversion sent Leeds into a 12-10 lead, but the Warrior went into the break in front at 16-12.

Luis Roberts hit for the Rhinos early in the second-half, but injury struck on 55 minutes, with both sides agreeing to abandon the fixture.

The player was later confirmed as being Toby Warren, with Leeds posting this encouraging update on their Twitter feed: “Tonight’s Reserves game was abandoned after an injury to Toby Warren. Toby has gone to hospital as a precaution to get checked over but was talking to team mates before he left. A big thank you to @WiganWarriorsRL & match officials for their help and our well wishes go to Toby.”