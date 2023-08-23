Friday Night Super League Team News: Castleford’s double blow, Wakefield signing returns and Konrad Hurrell latest for St Helens

AS another round of Super League beckons, three fixtures take place on Friday night.

Up first with a kick-off time of 7.45pm will be Salford Red Devils in their home game against Wakefield Trinity, with Castleford Tigers hosting St Helens at the later time of 8pm.

Live on Sky Sports will be Hull KR against Leigh Leopards in what will be a re-run of the Challenge Cup Final in which Adrian Lam’s men eventually ran out winners.

But, how do all six teams shape up in terms of their 21-man squads?

Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad

Paul Rowley has named an unchanged 21-man squad.

🚨 Paul Rowley has named an unchanged 21-man squad for Friday's clash against @WTrinityRL! pic.twitter.com/0BSktt3el2 — Salford Red Devils 👹 (@SalfordDevils) August 23, 2023

Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad

Romain Franco is the only change for Wakefield, replacing fellow countryman Hugo Salabio in the 21-man squad. Will Dagger will be hoping for a recall.

Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad

Brad Martin and Will Tate replace the injured Jack Broadbent and Nathan Massey with the former likely to miss the remainder of the season.

🐅 Squad for Saints 𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 Full squad info ⤵️@GeoShieldUK • #COYF — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) August 23, 2023

St Helens’ 21-man squad

Saints boss coach Paul Wellens has named the same 21-man squad who were declared for the fixture against the Robins. Matty Lees will serve the final match of his two-game suspension and should return to be available for next week’s away game at Wakefield Trinity, but Konrad Hurrell is absent.

⚪ 𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴 Paul Wellens has named his 21-man squad to take on @CTRLFC this Friday night at The Jungle!#COYS | #HistoryInTheMaking — St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) August 23, 2023

Hull KR’s 21-man squad

There is still no Corey Hall for KR but Elliot Minchella returns.

Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad

TBA.