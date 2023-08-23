Interim boss Gary Chambers admits Warrington Wolves forward has signed with Super League rivals Castleford Tigers

INTERIM boss Gary Chambers has admitted that a Warrington Wolves forward has signed with Super League rivals Castleford Tigers.

That Warrington forward is short-term signing and former Wakefield Trinity man Jordy Crowther, with Chambers waxing lyrical about the utility man.

“I don’t really understand the situation, I think he has signed for Castleford and I can’t comment on that,” Chambers said.

“I think he has got a club. He’s signed with Cas and that’s it. It’s been a shrewd piece of business to bring him in and would I like players like Jordan at the club? Absolutely.

“He gives that workmanlike performance but he is on a different path than us.”

Chambers continued: “Part of what he brings to the team is he’s a good person and works super hard.

“These are the type of people that we need to be looking at in our club. They do a lot of unseen work with his kick-chase efforts and he puts himself about.

“They are players that we need to have in and around what we do to support what some of our star players can do as well.

“That’s not being derogatory to Jordan because he’s a fantastic player. He’s really been good for us in those two games and I’m really happy with him.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.