Paul Wellens admits uncertainty over St Helens star’s injury timeline whilst hailing new signing Moses Mbye

ST HELENS were like a boxer on the ropes earlier in the 2023 Super League season.

Mid-table and having been knocked out of the Challenge Cup, there was increasing pressure on new head coach Paul Wellens to get his Saints side performing to the standard expected under the likes of Justin Holbrook and Kristian Woolf.

In recent weeks, however, it’s fair to say that Wellens has weaved his magic with Saints now sitting pretty in the top four with first place still up for grabs – if bitter rivals Wigan Warriors can do Wellens’ side a favour on Saturday night.

Saints’ form is even more impressive when considering that they have had their fair share of injuries with Alex Walmsley and Agnatius Paasi out for the rest of the season.

Another who has had a number of issues during 2023 has been Curtis Sironen, who suffered a recurring hamstring injury in the Super League fixture against Salford Red Devils at the start of the month.

For Wellens, he does not know when Sironen will return.

“We are progressing with Curtis, we have taken the pressure off him and the situation,” Wellens said.

“We are monitoring his symptoms but we don’t know (when he will return). We need to see how he progresses and see what happens from that.”

One man that has taken his opportunity with both hands is new signing Moses Mbye, who replaced Joey Lussick last month with the latter joining Parramatta Eels.

And Wellens believes Mbye had his best game for Saints in the win over Hull KR.

“I thought his game at he weekend was the best for him since he has come in.

“In and around the group he is brilliant, his attitude is great and he has an infectious character but he also has a wealth of experience.”

