Frustrated Hodgson’s self-help advice

Brett Hodgson says Hull have to start helping themselves if they are to push for success next season.

His Black and Whites close a disappointing campaign away to Wakefield Trinity on Friday, after having lost any lingering hopes of making the play-offs as a result of Saturday’s 10-0 defeat at home to Wigan Warriors.

Hull have been beaten in their last four games, previously facing Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos, and have lost eight out of their last nine league games.

Their only victory was a narrow one-point win over Hull Kingston Rovers at the MKM Stadium.

It was an eleventh league loss out of 20 for Australian coach Hodgson, who took over in November after having worked at Wests Tigers as an assistant to head coach Michael Maguire.

“The effort was there but we’re just not helping ourselves at the moment,” said Hodgson.

“There were too many errors and we tried to come out in the second half, but rather than build pressure we went away from what we planned.

“There’s obviously a lack of confidence at the moment and making so many errors and having to defend too often, we’ve got to be a lot smarter with what we’re doing.

“When you haven’t got your full squad to choose from, a run of defeats takes it out of some individuals.

“Ultimately, we still need to execute near enough at our best to give ourselves a chance of winning those games.”

Already missing Adam Swift, Josh Reynolds, Danny Houghton, Joe Cator and Josh Griffin through injury, Hodgson saw back Mahe Fonua limp off.

“He got an awkward collision on his ankle and we don’t know the full extent of that at the moment,” added Hodgson.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.