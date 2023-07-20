Fuifui Moimoi makes shock decision to sign for UK club aged 42

FUIFUI MOIMOI has made the shock decision to come out of retirement to sign for a new UK club at the ripe old age of 42.

Incredibly, the former Parramatta Eels hero will turn out for Millom RLFC this weekend when they take on Leigh East.

The club posted this statement on Facebook: “All at Millom RLFC at over the moon to announce the signing of Fui Fui Moi Moi. Fui will join his nephews Hosea and Naki in playing for Millom and is straight into contention for Saturdays game.”

Moimoi, famous for his blockbusting running style as well as his name – ‘so good they named him twice’ – played the entirety of his NRL career with the Eels.

After 201 appearances and at the age of 34, Moimoi made the move to the UK, signing for the then-named Leigh Centurions where he would register 45 appearances as the Lancashire club were promoted to Super League.

However, the 42-year-old would not play in the northern hemisphere’s top flight, instead signing for the Toronto Wolfpack before spells at Workington Town and Rochdale Hornets took the former New Zealand and Tonga international into the lower leagues.

Moimoi would also have spells in rugby union with York as well as Bradford and Bingley, but it’s back to the 13-man code this weekend!