Championship faces being cut adrift by broadcasters following UK’s Viaplay snub

VIAPLAY has announced its intention to withdraw from the UK market, leaving the Championship with the grim reality of being cut adrift by broadcasters yet again.

It’s only in the past number of seasons that Viaplay – previously Premier Sports – has covered rugby league’s second tier, but now that will not be continuing into 2024.

It’s part of a large-scale withdrawal by the broadcaster after losing over £24 million.

Viaplay CEO Jorgen Madsen Lindemann told the Daily Record: “We are today announcing a new strategy and plan, which includes, but is not limited to, focusing on our core Nordic, Netherlands and Viaplay Select operations (which make available a wide range of Viaplay series, films and documentaries through partners around the world); implementing a new operational model; downsizing, partnering or exiting our other international markets; rightsizing and pricing our product offering in the Nordics; undertaking a major cost reduction program; and conducting an immediate strategic review of the entire business to consider all options, including content sublicensing, asset disposals, equity injections or the sale of the whole group.”

And they later added in a statement: “We have initiated a review for our International markets, including the UK, where we will seek optimal solutions for our operations, including partnerships. Until then it is business as usual, what our customers can watch on Viaplay today will be there tomorrow.”