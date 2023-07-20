Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC-linked star Danny Levi makes decision on his future

LEEDS RHINOS and Hull FC-linked star Danny Levi has reportedly made a decision on his playing future.

Levi had been linked with a move to those two clubs by the Canberra Times but now the former Huddersfield Giants livewire is set to re-sign with his current NRL club, Canberra Raiders.

That’s according to the Sydney Morning Herald which has claimed that Levi has re-signed with the Raiders despite the Samoan international breaking his jaw last weekend.

The 26-year-old will likely be out for the rest of the season following that injury, but he won’t be moving to Super League from 2024.

Levi made quite the impression in the northern hemisphere after joining Huddersfield ahead of the 2022 season.

