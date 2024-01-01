Full International Rugby League rankings as England men climb up a place

ENGLAND have reclaimed third place in the International Rugby League (IRL) men’s rankings following their three-match series whitewash over Tonga.

Shaun Wane’s side overtook Samoa after winning all four of the matches they played in 2023, including one against France, in contrast to their World Cup semi-final conquerors of 2022 who lost both of their games against Australia and New Zealand.

England also sit third in the women’s rankings, with no change, after a calendar year which yielded comfortable wins over France and Wales.

The wheelchair side retained their number-one spot, earned via World Cup glory in 2022, after exchanging wins with second-placed France in a two-match series.

Indeed, it was a similar theme at the top of all three rankings, with Australia and New Zealand beating each other once in both the men’s and women’s game at the end of 2023.

As a result, the world champion Kangaroos and Jillaroos remain top of their respective sections, ahead of the Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns in second place, despite the former losing the Pacific Cup final in a record Test defeat.

In the men’s rankings, Papua New Guinea remain sixth, behind Tonga and ahead of Fiji, after beating the latter in the Pacific Bowl final, while France climb to eighth, ahead of inactive Lebanon, after beating Serbia and Kenya (twice).

None of Ireland, Wales or Scotland played an official men’s international, so drop to 16th, 17th and 19th respectively in the rankings, behind the likes of the Netherlands (twelfth) and Malta (14th).

Wales, after defeats to France and England, climb above Ireland into eighth in the women’s rankings, and move up to third in the wheelchair game, ahead of inactive Australia, by winning the Celtic Cup.

MEN

1 Australia

2 New Zealand

3 England

4 Samoa

5 Tonga

6 Papua New Guinea

7 Fiji

8 France

9 Lebanon

10 Cook Islands

11 Serbia

12 Netherlands

13 Italy

14 Malta

15 Greece

16 Ireland

17 Wales

18 Jamaica

19 Scotland

20 Ukraine

21 Czech Republic

22 Germany

23 Philippines

24 Poland

25 South Africa

26 Chile

27 Kenya

28 Norway

29 Nigeria

30 Ghana

31 Brazil

32 Turkey

33 USA

34 Bulgaria

35 Cameroon

36 Montenegro

37 Spain

38 Japan

39 Albania

40 Colombia

41 El Salvador

42 North Macedonia

43 Morocco

44 Sweden

45 Bosnia and Herzegovina

46 Canada

47 Niue

48 Solomon Islands

49 Belgium

50 Hungary

51 Vanuatu

52 Argentina

53 Denmark

54 Latvia

55 Estonia

WOMEN

1 Argentina

2 New Zealand

3 England

4 Papua New Guinea

5 France

6 Cook Islands

7 Canada

8 Wales

9 Ireland

10 Greece

11 Brazil

12 Serbia

13 Tonga

14 Philippines

15 Italy

16 USA

17 Turkey

18 Netherlands

19 Malta

20 Samoa

21 Fiji

22 Jamaica

23 Nigeria

24 Kenya

25 Ghana

26 Uganda

27 Lebanon

28 Argentina

WHEELCHAIR

1 England

2 France

3 Wales

4 Australia

5 Ireland

6 Scotland

7 Spain

8 USA

9 Italy