Full International Rugby League rankings as England men climb up a place

   01/01/2024

ENGLAND have reclaimed third place in the International Rugby League (IRL) men’s rankings following their three-match series whitewash over Tonga.

Shaun Wane’s side overtook Samoa after winning all four of the matches they played in 2023, including one against France, in contrast to their World Cup semi-final conquerors of 2022 who lost both of their games against Australia and New Zealand.

England also sit third in the women’s rankings, with no change, after a calendar year which yielded comfortable wins over France and Wales.

The wheelchair side retained their number-one spot, earned via World Cup glory in 2022, after exchanging wins with second-placed France in a two-match series.

Indeed, it was a similar theme at the top of all three rankings, with Australia and New Zealand beating each other once in both the men’s and women’s game at the end of 2023.

As a result, the world champion Kangaroos and Jillaroos remain top of their respective sections, ahead of the Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns in second place, despite the former losing the Pacific Cup final in a record Test defeat.

In the men’s rankings, Papua New Guinea remain sixth, behind Tonga and ahead of Fiji, after beating the latter in the Pacific Bowl final, while France climb to eighth, ahead of inactive Lebanon, after beating Serbia and Kenya (twice).

None of Ireland, Wales or Scotland played an official men’s international, so drop to 16th, 17th and 19th respectively in the rankings, behind the likes of the Netherlands (twelfth) and Malta (14th).

Wales, after defeats to France and England, climb above Ireland into eighth in the women’s rankings, and move up to third in the wheelchair game, ahead of inactive Australia, by winning the Celtic Cup.

MEN
1 Australia
2 New Zealand
3 England
4 Samoa
5 Tonga
6 Papua New Guinea
7 Fiji
8 France
9 Lebanon
10 Cook Islands
11 Serbia
12 Netherlands
13 Italy
14 Malta
15 Greece
16 Ireland
17 Wales
18 Jamaica
19 Scotland
20 Ukraine
21 Czech Republic
22 Germany
23 Philippines
24 Poland
25 South Africa
26 Chile
27 Kenya
28 Norway
29 Nigeria
30 Ghana
31 Brazil
32 Turkey
33 USA
34 Bulgaria
35 Cameroon
36 Montenegro
37 Spain
38 Japan
39 Albania
40 Colombia
41 El Salvador
42 North Macedonia
43 Morocco
44 Sweden
45 Bosnia and Herzegovina
46 Canada
47 Niue
48 Solomon Islands
49 Belgium
50 Hungary
51 Vanuatu
52 Argentina
53 Denmark
54 Latvia
55 Estonia
WOMEN
1 Argentina
2 New Zealand
3 England
4 Papua New Guinea
5 France
6 Cook Islands
7 Canada
8 Wales
9 Ireland
10 Greece
11 Brazil
12 Serbia
13 Tonga
14 Philippines
15 Italy
16 USA
17 Turkey
18 Netherlands
19 Malta
20 Samoa
21 Fiji
22 Jamaica
23 Nigeria
24 Kenya
25 Ghana
26 Uganda
27 Lebanon
28 Argentina
WHEELCHAIR
1 England
2 France
3 Wales
4 Australia
5 Ireland
6 Scotland
7 Spain
8 USA
9 Italy
 