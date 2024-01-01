Full International Rugby League rankings as England men climb up a place

ENGLAND have reclaimed third place in the International Rugby League (IRL) men’s rankings following their three-match series whitewash over Tonga.
Shaun Wane’s side overtook Samoa after winning all four of the matches they played in 2023, including one against France, in contrast to their World Cup semi-final conquerors of 2022 who lost both of their games against Australia and New Zealand.
England also sit third in the women’s rankings, with no change, after a calendar year which yielded comfortable wins over France and Wales.
The wheelchair side retained their number-one spot, earned via World Cup glory in 2022, after exchanging wins with second-placed France in a two-match series.
Indeed, it was a similar theme at the top of all three rankings, with Australia and New Zealand beating each other once in both the men’s and women’s game at the end of 2023.
As a result, the world champion Kangaroos and Jillaroos remain top of their respective sections, ahead of the Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns in second place, despite the former losing the Pacific Cup final in a record Test defeat.
In the men’s rankings, Papua New Guinea remain sixth, behind Tonga and ahead of Fiji, after beating the latter in the Pacific Bowl final, while France climb to eighth, ahead of inactive Lebanon, after beating Serbia and Kenya (twice).
None of Ireland, Wales or Scotland played an official men’s international, so drop to 16th, 17th and 19th respectively in the rankings, behind the likes of the Netherlands (twelfth) and Malta (14th).
Wales, after defeats to France and England, climb above Ireland into eighth in the women’s rankings, and move up to third in the wheelchair game, ahead of inactive Australia, by winning the Celtic Cup.