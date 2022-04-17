Hull FC can’t afford to overplay in attack says skipper Luke Gale

Hull FC captain Luke Gale says the side might need to adjust their attacking game plan in order to reach their potential.

It’s been a mixed start to the season with a record of four wins and four defeats in Super League following their derby defeat on Good Friday, and a disappointing exit from the Challenge Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Gale believes there are better times ahead but has warned that some of their more adventurous plays might need to be toned down.

“I have no doubt we can score plenty of points once we get down the right areas of the field,” said Gale, who was made club skipper ahead of this campaign after joining from Leeds Rhinos.

“It’s probably when to go for it and when not to go for it. We can be on the side of playing a bit too much.

“We all know what Jake (Connor) is like, he loves to play! We’re probably just overstepping the mark a bit in that regard.”

Hull’s cause in the early stages of the season has not been helped by disruption in the halves, with Gale serving a five-match ban and partner Josh Reynolds missing four games through injury.

Joe Lovodua has been a revelation this season and has filled in admirably, as has Ben McNamara, but Reynolds and Gale are the duo that Hull have put their money on to lead them to success.

Friday’s derby was only the second full game the pair have played together and Gale is confident things will improve with more time to work.

“I’m looking forward to getting more game time with Josh,” he said.

“The more time we have together, the better we’ll be.

“But we haven’t got time on our side, we’re not in pre-season. We’ve got to do it on the run.”

