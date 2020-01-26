Luke Gale inspired by Rob Burrow

Leeds Rhinos halfback Luke Gale will use Rob Burrow as his inspiration as he looks to get back to his best following a year out of the game with an Achilles tendon injury.

Gale will make his long-awaited return to Super League action on Sunday, when Emerald Headingley Stadium hosts a doubleheader in which the Rhinos face Hull FC and Castleford Tigers take on Toronto Wolfpack.

“Rob will forever be recognised as one of the greats to have played for this club and the game in general,” said Gale.

“If we can go out there as a squad and be half as tough and resilient as Rob is, we’ll be doing a good job.

“There is added emotion this season because of what’s happening with him, but we have to use that in the right way.

“Taking Rob’s role in the team is an almost impossible task. He’s got as good a record in the game as I have ever seen, but if I can go out there and show as much pride in the number seven jersey as he has done, then I’m sure I’ll be happy, and so will the fans.”

2020 will mark a new start for Gale, who returns to his boyhood club and will be looking to put his nightmare 2019 season fully behind him as he looks to help Leeds back to the top end of the Super League.

“I just can’t wait to get going again,” said Gale.

“After some game time in pre-season I’m feeling great and sharp. There has been a bit of rustiness and a few errors, but that’s to be expected.

“Pre-season couldn’t have gone better for me and I’m really happy with where I am.

“Not only will people be looking at me to see how I come back; there will also be pressure on me, because if you’re not playing well a lot is put on the halfback anyway.

“But I’ve put a fair bit of pressure on myself as well. I am fit, I’m looking forward to the season and I just want to go out there and do the job.”