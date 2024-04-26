Gareth Ellis returns to Hull FC

Hull FC have confirmed the return of Gareth Ellis to the club’s performance department, rejoining the club after a brief spell away from the sport.

Ellis, who captained the side to the Black and Whites’ back-to-back Challenge Cup Final victories in 2016 and 2017, returns to the club’s performance department having signed a three-year contract after a seven-month spell working with Rugby League Cares.

The 42-year-old made 127 appearances as a player after signing in 2013, before moving into several off-field roles following his retirement, including the club’s football manager, reserve team coach and most recently as assistant coach from the 2021 season.

Ellis’ legacy at the club was such that he joined an illustrious group of players in the club’s Hall of Fame, being inducted in January 2023 alongside Kirk Yeaman, Arthur Bunting and Jack Harrison VC MC.

Ellis called time on his spell with the club at the end of the 2023 campaign to explore opportunities elsewhere, but returns to take up a new role within the performance department which is set to evolve over the coming seasons.

The former Black & White captain marks an exciting addition to the club’s roster of performance staff, as he looks to share his wealth of knowledge and experience from the past 25-years in the sport with the club’s current crop of promising young players across the next three seasons.

Speaking to hullfc.com on his return to the club, Ellis said: “The last six months has allowed me to have some time away from the game and now I come back with a completely fresh mind.

“In my time working with Rugby League Cares, travelling across the country to visit other clubs, it has really filled me with that hunger to want to get back into elite professional sport at some point, but I probably didn’t appreciate an opportunity like this would come along so quickly.

“Hull FC still holds a very special place in my heart. I still love the club. Even over the last couple of months, I’ve been watching games and shouting at the TV, which shows there’s still a great element of care there.

“To get the opportunity to return in a role that I feel will play to my strengths as a leader was really one that I couldn’t turn down.

“I’m really looking forward to coming back and working with the players. There’s a great opportunity to nurture some outstanding young talent at Hull – some of those we’ve seen make their debuts in recent weeks.”

Hull FC’s Director of Rugby, Richie Myler, added: “As many of our loyal fans feel, Gaz is hurting about the current situation the club finds itself in. He cares deeply about what Hull FC stands for, and knows more than most what it means to pull on the black and white jersey.

“Having spoken to the playing group myself, it is clear that the respect that Gaz commands is of the highest regards, and it was immediately clear to me the value of him having a role within our group.

“We’re delighted to have him back on board and I’m excited to have him help us reconnect with our identity as a club going forward.”

