Tom Garratt latest as concussion issues remain a puzzle for Hull KR

There remains concern at Hull KR for Tom Garratt as the prop continues to experience concussion symptoms more than two months after a head injury.

Garratt is in his first Super League season, having joined the Robins in the off-season from Championship side Dewsbury Rams.

The 27-year-old was just building form when he suffered a head knock in the closing minutes of his sixth appearance, a home victory over Warrington Wolves on April Fools’ Day.

Garratt passed a head-injury assessment after the game but was stood down because of the symptoms being displayed.

He has been sidelined ever since, unable to return to training because of the recurrence of symptoms.

Hull KR have consulted several specialists but the precise problem is still unknown.

“We’ve cleared him on some tests and there’s some more to go,” said Rovers coach Tony Smith.

“We’ve got to find out what some of his symptoms are about. It’s a case of if something is reeled off and it’s not this that’s causing it, we’ve got to find out what is causing it.

“We’re making progress but it’s slow. He still has symptoms.

“We haven’t been able to rule out everything at once. There’s a process you’ve got to go through. We’re no clearer as to when he’s resuming play.”

The two-week gap before Hull KR’s next fixture, at home to Huddersfield Giants the Sunday after next, will do little to relieve the club’s injury list with most players set for long-term absences.

The season is likely over for Brad Takairangi (hamstring) and Jordan Abdull (quad), while Kane Linnett is chasing a return in the final month of the campaign following bicep surgery.