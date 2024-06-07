Garry Schofield’s prediction for Wakefield Trinity v Sheffield Eagles in 1895 Cup final

THIS time last year, a trip to Wembley must have been a million miles from the minds of Wakefield Trinity fans.

The grand old club seemed to be on a distinctly downward spiral, and while no one involved can have welcomed relegation from Super League, it has provided an opportunity to regroup, regain that winning feeling and bring back smiles to supporters’ faces.

With highly-ambitious owner Matt Ellis providing the funds for a powerful, full-time squad, Wakefield have made a very strong start to the season under an excellent coach in Daryl Powell.

Trinity are plotting a return to Super League under club grading, and you can tell they are optimistic about that by the standard of the players they have already signed for 2025, with Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken agreeing long-term deals, and more names likely to follow.

Getting to the 1895 Cup final has added to the feelgood factor around the new-look Belle Vue, and the only shame is that it’s after the main event rather than before, because a strong Wakefield following will create a bit of noise, and that would have nicely set the tone for Warrington versus Wigan.

But Trinity and Sheffield, who have their own special place in Wembley history, are still treading the hallowed turf, and it’s another showdown to look forward to.

Mark Aston is a very canny coach, and there is plenty of talent and experience in that Eagles squad, but I think Powell’s lads will be just too strong, winning by 14.

