Gary Hetherington on his future, new Leeds Rhinos project and scale of stadium investment in Super League club

THE longest serving Super League owners and chief executive come from the Leeds Rhinos.

Paul Caddick and Gary Hetherington, 27 years ago, took over the West Yorkshire club with the aim of making the Rhinos the greatest rugby league side in the land.

In terms of trophies since the duo took over, Leeds have accrued eight Super League titles, four Challenge Cup victories and three World Club Challenge titles.

Hetherington has been at the forefront of that development, transforming Headingley into a state-of-the-art facility that few clubs can contend with.

And now the Leeds chief plans to showcase this in further off-field initiatives.

“We’re very proud of our heritage and it features in many parts of our stadium and that process will continue with a new public tour of Headingley on both the heritage of rugby league and cricket,” Hetherington told League Express.

“It was here during the split from the RFU in 1895 and was even here before that in 1890 so there is so much history and heritage.

“The game’s most iconic players have all played at Headingley and we are keen to showcase that. That is something we want to continue to develop.”

Hetherington was quick to point out the scale of investment in getting Headingley to where it is today.

“It’s grown in so many different ways, the stadium has become completely transformed with over £100 million being invested in Headingley but we still retain the tradition and history.

“We have had the teams gone through its most successful period in its history in the last decade or so and it’s been such an exciting journey and that journey continues.”

For Hetherington, it may well have been 26 years in the Leeds role, but he has no plans to give it all up just yet.

“I’ve no plans to retire and I plan to continue because this is a job that I enjoy and I love.”