Ghana men’s season reaches playoff stage

Last weekend saw the end of the regular rounds of the Ghana men’s domestic season, with three sides left battling out for ultimate glory. Bulls RLFC finished the seven team competition winning all six of their matches to qualify directly for the Grand Final, which will be held on 31 July at the University of Ghana.

A week before, Ghana Skolars, who were second with 15 points, will face Accra Majestics, third with four wins in their debut season, in the semi final. Skolars defeated Majestics 18-0 in the last regular season round of games.

RFLG men’s coordinator, Riddick Alibah, commented: “The championship has seen a lot of growth over these past weeks. The intensity, game knowledge and discipline has been excellent. We acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of all the teams, their managers, the technical team and the organisers.”

The 2022 women’s and junior’s championships will commence on 3 July, and will be followed that day by Oxford University men’s touring side facing a President’s XIII, all at the Mensah Sarbah field, Legon.