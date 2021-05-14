Ghana Rugby League championship set to return

The second Rugby League Federation Ghana Championship is set to commence on 23 May at the Legon Rugby Field in Accra. The men’s competition will feature four sides, with newcomers Nungua Tigers joining 2019 champions Bulls, Accra Panthers and Ghana Skolars. The Grand Final is set for 4 July.

For the first time there will also be a women’s championship, together with the start of formal youth matches. Following on from the success of the ‘Pretty Girls Can’ campaign, three women’s sides will take part; the Panthers, Skolars and Tigers.

Panthers president and coach, Jonas Moorkaar commented: “Let this 2021 season be a display of talent, skill and growth of all players in the league. The inclusion of the youth and the ladies is something to celebrate. This year promises a bigger and better for everyone connected.”

RLFG’s development plan sees two youth teams set up, African Warriors and Firm Foundation, and there is an intention to live stream live all matches.