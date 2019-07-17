Ghana title claimed by Bulls

Following the last round of matches, held at the University of Ghana Rugby Field, Bulls took the 2019 Championship, beating Skolars 40-30 to lift the title.

Led by their skipper and man of the match Collins Ofosu, Bulls hung on in a terrific contest. “I have to commend the boys who showed a great commitment in training throughout the season,” he said. “This win, and the season as a whole, means that I and my team mates are psyched up for playing for the national team and our debut in the MEA Championships in October.”

In the other match of a double-header, Panthers defeated Pirates 20-6 to finish third.

President of the Ghana Rugby League Federation, Farouk Nana Kwasi Prempeh presented medals to the winners and runners up and the trophy to the Bulls. “The Federation is very motivated by the talents the league bears and, as such, the executive body are purposed to support any course that will uplift the sport in Ghana,” he commented.

Jafaru Mustapha, team manager of the national side added: “We will be taking a 20-man squad to represent Ghana in the Middle East Africa Championships in Nigeria. The talents displayed over the past weeks are a proof we have what it takes to make Ghana proud.”