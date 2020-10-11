Giants extend Wood contract

Huddersfield Giants have extended the contract of Sam Wood ahead of the 2021 season.

The Giants have activated an option in their favour to extend Wood’s contract by one-year after he has impressed throughout 2020.

After spending 2019 on loan at Batley, the 23-year-old returned to the Giants this season and has been a regular either side of the Covid lockdown.

He has now been rewarded with a new deal and he said: “It’s a bit of security for next year, which is great after the year we’ve had.

“I got an opportunity when we played in Catalans that I didn’t expect. I probably didn’t expect to start the season in the team with the squad we have, but injuries presented that opportunity early doors.

“I wasn’t ever expecting to start straight away. I thought I’d have to work and train hard and then get my opportunity later in the year.”

Wood has played in numerous positions this year and he has quickly established a utility tag.

While that label can be dreaded by many, Wood is willing to embrace it.

“I’m willing to put my hand up and play in any position if I’m playing every week,” he said.

“I will probably build into an edge player, but right now I’m happy if I’m playing.

“If I’m getting picked every week then I’m doing something right, because there are people chomping at your heels. We have great depth and we’re keeping each other on our toes.”

