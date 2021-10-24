Giants offer Senior service… twice over

Huddersfield Giants hope to be causing opponents double trouble next season after agreeing a contract extension with winger Innes Senior.

The 21-year-old has followed in the footsteps of twin brother Louis, with whom he came through the Giants’ development system, and who earlier this month lengthened his contract until 2022.

The pair both made their debuts in 2018, but while Louis has remained at Huddersfield, except for a one-game loan stint at Oldham this season, totting up 35 Giants appearances with 19 tries, Innes spent this year at Wakefield after an impressive loan stint there in 2020.

Six tries in 16 appearances in 2021 took his total Trinity figures to ten in 24, alongside eight in 26 for Huddersfield. He also made a single loan appearance for Workington back in 2019.

Giants’ coach Ian Watson said: “It’s great to have Innes back on board with us.

“He has been away from us for some time now getting valuable game time and experience.

“This means we have a player who is now Super League ready and will push hard for a starting place in the outside backs.”

Senior said: “I’m really happy to be back at my hometown club and to be playing with my brother.

“I know most of the staff here already, and most of the players, and I’m looking forward to working with Ian Watson and hoping he can help develop my game. I’m sure from his perspective there’ll be a few areas that he’ll be able to help me with.

“I think we’ll be really pushing for silverware next year and with all the new signings we’ve made, I don’t see why we won’t be pushing for a top-four spot at least.”

