Giants swoop for talented hooker Levi

HUDDERSFIELD have signed Brisbane Broncos’ New Zealand and Samoa international hooker Danny Levi.

The 25-year-old former Newcastle Knights and Manly Sea Eagles player has agreed a two-year deal.

Wellington-born Levi, who has played in four internationals for the Kiwis – all at the 2017 World Cup – and one for Samoa, has made 112 NRL appearances, nine of them for Brisbane this season.

“Danny is electric in and around the ruck, he’s really quick and he’s got great skill,” said Huddersfield coach Ian Watson.

“His distribution is first class and he brings people onto the ball. He brings the forwards onto the ball to generate the quicker ruck speed.

“His running game will make us dangerous in and around the spine.”

Levi said: “I’ve heard a fair bit about Super League, it’s a tough competition and I can’t wait to get over and see what it’s like.

“I like to run, I like to get out of hooker and bring energy to the team. That’s what I base my game off – being a high-energy player, trying to run as much as possible.”