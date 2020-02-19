Gigot and Williams named in Toronto squad

Tony Gigot has been named in Toronto’s squad after the club announced his signing on a four-week trial.

The Frenchman is joined by Sonny Bill Williams, who returns after a week off to be at the birth of his child.

Warrington, meanwhile, have named an unchanged squad from the one named for the defeat to Wakefield.

Wolves: Akauola, Ashton, Austin, Brand, Burrell, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Johnson, King, Lineham, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Philbin, Ratchford, Robson, Walker, Widdop.

Wolfpack: O’Brien, Russell, Leutele, Kay, Mellor, McCrone, Sidlow, Ackers, Mullally, Dixon, Thompson, Wilkin, Springer, Olbison, Wallace, Singleton, Wheeler, Williams, Miloudi, Gigot.