Wakefield eye up duo ahead of restart

Tony Gigot is in talks to return to Super League with Wakefield Trinity.

League Express understands the Frenchman has been in discussions with the club about a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Gigot has been without a club since his trial with Toronto came to an end but he told League Express several months ago he was keen on returning to Super League with a club in the near future.

That opportunity may be provided by Trinity, who are after a creative player to bolster their squad with Danny Brough’s season potentially over due to a hip injury.

Brough, who will join Bradford next year, is due to have surgery, which could see him miss the entire season.

Gigot’s ability to play in a variety of positions, including fullback, stand-off and centre, would give coach Chris Chester more options to shake-up his team during what is bound to be a hectic period.

A Lance Todd Trophy winner in 2018, the 29-year-old left Catalans at the end of the season and trialled for rugby union in Italy.

Trinity have also handed Adam Walker a trial with the club.

League Express understands the Scotland international will be given a chance to impress during a four-week trial with Trinity.

Walker is currently a free agent after leaving Salford by mutual consent earlier this year, but is keen to return to the sport.

