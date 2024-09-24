Gold Coast Titans back-rower makes UK move

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have secured the services of Seth Nikotemo from the start of the 2025 season on a three-year deal.

Highly regarded in Australia, Nikotemo has represented Queensland at a number of junior representative levels and was named in Gold Coast Titans’ top 30 in 2024.

The 20-year old back-rower will join the likes of Mike McMeeken, Tom Johnstone, Jake Trueman and Olly Russell as new signings for Wakefield in 2025.

Despite not having made his NRL debut just yet, the youngster has been a star of Ipswich Jets’ Queensland Cup team this year.

On signing for Trinity, Nikotemo said: “I’m extremely excited for this new journey, it’s a massive move for myself being young but I already feel very welcomed by the staff I have spoken with.

“Wakefield seems like the perfect fit for me and I can’t wait to meet the boys and get settled into the club.”

Wakefield Head Coach, Daryl Powell said: “We are delighted to add Seth to the squad for the next three seasons. He’s a high-quality young back rower with power and punch in his attacking game adding to an uncompromising defensive game.

“After speaking to him I’m confident he will fit in perfectly with the way we want to play and I’m looking forward to him coming over to both take his game to the next level and add to the high quality squad we are putting together.”

Recruitment Manager, Ste Mills said: “Bringing someone like Seth over shows our recruitment philosophy as a club, we see Seth as being a young driven player who has a very high ceiling within his development as a player but also as a person.

“A lot of research has gone into the signing of Seth, and we fully believe we have a player who can become a stand out back-rower in Super League. Playing through the origin ranks since a young age, Seth will add some fire power to our back row stocks and this is an exciting signing for the club. I am looking forward to seeing Seth in red, white and blue next season.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast